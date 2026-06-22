Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Royals On June 22

Diaz is hitting for a .326 BA, .406 OBP and .509 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .915, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 49 runs (17th in MLB). He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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