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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Play Rockies On Aug. 4

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .298 BA, .371 OBP and .456 SLG with a 14.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 59 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes (0-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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