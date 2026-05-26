Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Orioles On May 26

Diaz is hitting for a .314 BA, .390 OBP and .503 SLG with an 11.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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