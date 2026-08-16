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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 16

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Diaz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .371 OBP and .463 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 68 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 69 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (7-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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