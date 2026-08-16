Yandy Diaz And Rays Face Orioles On Aug. 16

Diaz is hitting for a .303 BA, .371 OBP and .463 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 68 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 69 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (7-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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