Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Diamondbacks On June 26

Diaz is hitting for a .331 BA, .412 OBP and .512 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zac Gallen (3-6) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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