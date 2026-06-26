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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Diamondbacks On June 26

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .331 BA, .412 OBP and .512 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zac Gallen (3-6) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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