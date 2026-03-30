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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Brewers On March 30

Yandy Diaz and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Diaz has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz had a .300 BA, .366 OBP and .482 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 79 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 83 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 5-for-6 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Harrison makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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