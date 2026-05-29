Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On May 29

Diaz is hitting for a .311 BA, .392 OBP and .495 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Walbert Urena (2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

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