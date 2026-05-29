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Yandy Diaz
Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays • #2 1B

Yandy Diaz And Rays Take On Angels On May 29

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Diaz has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Diaz is hitting for a .311 BA, .392 OBP and .495 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .886, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Orioles.

Walbert Urena (2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yandy Diaz

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