Xander Bogaerts And Padres Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 5

Bogaerts is hitting for a .225 BA, .319 OBP and .326 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 46 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 16 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.