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Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts

San Diego Padres • #2 SS

Xander Bogaerts And Padres Take On Cubs On June 29

Xander Bogaerts and his San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Bogaerts has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bogaerts is hitting for a .229 BA, .319 OBP and .332 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .651 and he has scored 33 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. Bogaerts has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Shota Imanaga (5-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Xander Bogaerts

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