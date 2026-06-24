Xander Bogaerts And Padres Take On Braves On June 24

Bogaerts is hitting for a .226 BA, .319 OBP and .335 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 32 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Bogaerts has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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