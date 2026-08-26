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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play White Sox On Aug. 26

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .257 BA, .328 OBP and .463 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 47 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Langford has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.27 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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