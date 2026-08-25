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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face White Sox On Aug. 25

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .462 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 47 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Langford has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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