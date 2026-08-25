Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face White Sox On Aug. 25

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .321 OBP and .462 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 47 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Langford has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

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