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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Marlins On June 24

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Langford has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .264 BA, .314 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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