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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Marlins On June 23

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .264 BA, .312 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 19 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 103 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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