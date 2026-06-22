FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Marlins On June 22

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Langford has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .271 BA, .315 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News