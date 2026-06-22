Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Marlins On June 22

Langford is hitting for a .271 BA, .315 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Langford has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

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