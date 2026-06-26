Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 26

Langford is hitting for a .268 BA, .315 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 22 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Langford has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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