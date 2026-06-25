Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 25

Langford is hitting for a .270 BA, .319 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 21 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. Langford has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Marlins.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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