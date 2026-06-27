Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 27

Abreu is hitting for a .272 BA, .337 OBP and .445 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 36 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole (2-2 with a 3.62 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.

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