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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 26

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .272 BA, .335 OBP and .440 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 35 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (7-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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