Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Yankees On June 25

Abreu is hitting for a .276 BA, .339 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 35 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.