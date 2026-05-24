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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Twins On May 24

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abreu has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .289 BA, .353 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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