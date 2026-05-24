Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Twins On May 24

Abreu is hitting for a .289 BA, .353 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 22 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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