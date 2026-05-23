Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Twins On May 23

Abreu is hitting for a .295 BA, .360 OBP and .442 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 22 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Taj Bradley (4-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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