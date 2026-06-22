Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Rockies On June 22

Abreu is hitting for a .275 BA, .334 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 33 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 36 runs. Abreu has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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