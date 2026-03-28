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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Reds On March 28

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Abreu had a .247 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 53 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Abreu recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer will start for the Reds, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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