Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 16

Abreu is hitting for a .259 BA, .335 OBP and .476 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 69 runs. In 521 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He collected three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Lake Bachar gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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