Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Orioles On April 25

Abreu is hitting for a .295 BA, .350 OBP and .495 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Trevor Rogers (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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