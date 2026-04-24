Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Orioles On April 24
Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Abreu has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Abreu is hitting for a .286 BA, .343 OBP and .451 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Brandon Young (1-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.