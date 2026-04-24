Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Orioles On April 24

Abreu is hitting for a .286 BA, .343 OBP and .451 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Brandon Young (1-0) pitches for the Orioles to make his second start this season.

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