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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 26

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 74 runs. In 564 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 69 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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