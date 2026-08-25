Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Marlins On Aug. 25

Abreu is hitting for a .256 BA, .336 OBP and .465 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 74 runs. In 559 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 69 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (3-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.