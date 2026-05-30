Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Guardians On May 30

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .343 OBP and .425 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 24 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.