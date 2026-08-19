Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Abreu is hitting for a .257 BA, .336 OBP and .469 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 71 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (7-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.