Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Braves On May 28

Abreu is hitting for a .285 BA, .349 OBP and .430 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 24 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.89 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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