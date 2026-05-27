Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 27

Abreu is hitting for a .287 BA, .353 OBP and .436 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 24 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (4-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.