Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Braves On May 26

Abreu is hitting for a .293 BA, .356 OBP and .444 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 23 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Spencer Strider (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.