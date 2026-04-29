Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On April 29

Abreu is hitting for a .297 BA, .361 OBP and .477 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 15 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.