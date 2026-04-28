Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On April 28

Abreu is hitting for a .306 BA, .364 OBP and .491 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.

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