Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On April 27

Abreu is hitting for a .298 BA, .354 OBP and .481 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 15 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Orioles.

Dylan Cease (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.10 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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