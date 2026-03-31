Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Astros On March 31
Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Abreu had a .247 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 53 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Abreu recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.
Hunter Brown (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.