Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Angels On July 3

Abreu is hitting for a .266 BA, .331 OBP and .429 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 38 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Reid Detmers (3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.

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