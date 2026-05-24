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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On White Sox On May 24

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Adames has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .233 BA, .269 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 21 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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