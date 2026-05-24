Willy Adames And Giants Take On White Sox On May 24

Adames is hitting for a .233 BA, .269 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 21 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

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