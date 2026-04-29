Willy Adames And Giants Play Phillies On April 29

Adames is hitting for a .202 BA, .242 OBP and .368 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 12 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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