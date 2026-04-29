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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Phillies On April 29

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .202 BA, .242 OBP and .368 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 12 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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