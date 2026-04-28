Willy Adames And Giants Play Phillies On April 28
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .207 BA, .248 OBP and .378 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 12 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.
The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.