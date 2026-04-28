Willy Adames And Giants Play Phillies On April 28

Adames is hitting for a .207 BA, .248 OBP and .378 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 12 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.91 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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