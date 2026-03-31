Willy Adames And Giants Play Padres On March 31
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames had a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .421 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .740 and he scored 94 runs. In 686 plate appearances, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 87 runs. Adames recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.
German Marquez starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.