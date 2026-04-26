Willy Adames And Giants Take On Marlins On April 26

Adames is hitting for a .207 BA, .248 OBP and .378 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored 12 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (1-0) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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