Willy Adames And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .271 OBP and .416 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 12 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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