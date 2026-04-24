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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Marlins On April 24

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .271 OBP and .416 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 12 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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