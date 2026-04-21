Willy Adames And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 21

Adames is hitting for a .247 BA, .295 OBP and .461 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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