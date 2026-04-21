Willy Adames And Giants Take On Dodgers On April 21
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .247 BA, .295 OBP and .461 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Nationals.
The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.