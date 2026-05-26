Willy Adames And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 26

Adames is hitting for a .235 BA, .276 OBP and .390 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 24 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.