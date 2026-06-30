Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 30

Adames is hitting for a .231 BA, .275 OBP and .430 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 40 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Brandon Pfaadt will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.