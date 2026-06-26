Willy Adames And Giants Face Braves On June 26

Adames is hitting for a .225 BA, .269 OBP and .428 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 40 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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