Willy Adames And Giants Face Athletics On June 24

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .269 OBP and .424 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 38 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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