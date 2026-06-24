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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Athletics On June 24

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .227 BA, .269 OBP and .424 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 38 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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